Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the State Service Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till February 16, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their registration forms from February 8 to February 24, 2023. The MPPSC PCS prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The Commission will release admit cards on May 14.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 427 SSE posts.

Here’s MPPSC SSE 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for uniformed posts is 33 years and for others is 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

SSE: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC SSE/SFS exam 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against SSE 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSE 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.