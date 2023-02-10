Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the posts of Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) included in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service and Horticultural Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Service notified by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 vacancies, of which 37 vacancies are for the post of Agricultural Officer (Extension), 8 for Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) posts, and 48 for Horticultural Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for AO/HO posts should not be more than the age of 32 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of ADA is 34 years.

Educational Qualification:

Agricultural Officer (Extn): A Bachelor degree in Agriculture (B.Sc Agriculture) and must possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extn): A degree of M.Sc., in Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Economics. Provided that other things being equal, preference shall be given to those who possesses the M.Sc., degree in Agricultural Extension.

Horticultural Officer: Must possess a Degree in B.Sc., Horticulture.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Click on “Apply Online” Now click on Apply Now against ADA, AO and HO posts Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

