Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will tomorrow, February 11, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at tnpsc.gov.in till February 11, 2023. The application correction window will open from February 16 to 18, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 761 Road Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants from the unreserved category should not be more than the age of 37 years, whereas there’s no age limit for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must possess an I.T.I. Certificate in Civil Draughtsmenship from a Government recognized institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the examination fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Click on “Apply Online” Now click on Apply Now against Road Inspector posts Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.