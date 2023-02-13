Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can check the revised schedule available on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OCS Main exam 2021 will be held from February 21 to March 13 (all days except February 22, March 7 and March 8). The exam will be conducted in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The PwD candidates, will be given one hour extra time in each setting i.e., from 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The admit card and instruction booklet for the exam will be uploaded to the official website shortly.

The OPSC has notified a total of 405 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha civil service exam 2021 which will consist of a preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test/Interview.

Vacancy Details

Odisha Administrative Service: 50

50 Odisha Police Service: 6

6 Odisha Finance Service: 97

97 Odisha Co-operative Service: 2

2 Odisha Revenue Service: 40

40 Odisha Labour Service: 150

150 Odisha Welfare Service: 42

42 Odisha Employment Service: 10

10 Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service: 8

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.