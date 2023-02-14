Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the exam dates for the posts of Civil Judges (Junior Division) 2022. Eligible candidates can check the schedule from the official website hc.ap.nic.in.

The written examinations are scheduled to be conducted on March 18 — 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Civil Law), 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Criminal Law) and and March 19 — 9.00 AM to 12 noon (English -Translating and Essay Writing).

The exam will be held at Dr YSR, ANU College of Engineering and Technology, Aacharya Nagarjuna University, Nagarjuna University, Guntur-522510, Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants can download their admit card from the official website from March 3, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hc.ap.nic.in On the homepage, click on Civil Judges admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.