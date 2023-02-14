Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on February 16, 2023. The Class 10 exams will end on March 3 and Class 12 exams on March 4. The board exams will be held in two shifts – 8.00 to 11.15 AM and 2.00 to 5.15 PM.

Here’s UP board exam schedule 2023.

Steps to download UP Board admit card 2023:

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, click on admit card link Select exam type and district, enter roll number and security code The UP Board admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UP board admit card 2023.