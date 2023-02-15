The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 2 or JEE Main 2023 Session 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till March 12 upto 9.00 PM.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility, uploading of Address proof (Present and Permanent), Cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees,” reads the notification. Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the given schedule.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to 12 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be released in the last week of March 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was scheduled to start on February 7 which was deferred.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 2

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application for JEE Main Session-2 (2023)” Registered applicants can sign in and proceed with the application process Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 2.

The new candidates will have to register themselves first. Create login and proceed with the application process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.