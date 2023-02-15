IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in from February 21, 2023, onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is March 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 posts.

Vacancy Details

Manager: 75

Assistant General Manager: 29

Deputy General Manager: 10

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of age, educational qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.