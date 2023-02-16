The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the pre-admit card for the post of PRT, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-11, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their pre-admit cards from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 11, 2023. The final admit card will be released two days before the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the pre-admit card

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in On the homepage, click on Pre-admit card link for PRT, Finance Officer, AE and other posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the pre-admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PGT and PRT pre-admit card link.

Direct link to Librarian and Other Non-Teaching Posts pre-admit card link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.