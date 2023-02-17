Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will today, February 17, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Assistant Professor posts.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.