Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2023 registrations have begun on the official website pstet2023.org. Eligible candidates can apply for examination till February 28, 2023.

The PSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2023. As per National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, candidates who passed D.El.Ed. Course / B.Ed. Course or appearing in the course can appear in the examination.

“Candidates appearing from states (other than Punjab Domicile) will be considered only in the General Category with regard to fees. The same fee which is fixed for the General Category candidate (i.e. Rs. 1000/- separately each for Paper I and Paper II), is to be charged from candidates of other states,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for PSTET 2023

Visit the official website pstet2023.org On the homepage, click on the registration tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PSTET 2023.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels—Paper 1 for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper 2 for candidates who wan to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.

