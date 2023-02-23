Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts under Group-III Services in different departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies.

Candidates should not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than 44 years of age as on July 1, 2023. Applicants can check the breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, community, educational qualifications and other details available in the detailed notification below:

Here’s TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 notification.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee and examination fee of Rs 200 and Rs 80, respectively.

Steps to apply for TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TSPSC Group III services.