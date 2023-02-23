Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Mining Sirdar and Deputy Surveyor in Technical Supervisory Grade ‘C’ at South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). Interested candidates can apply online at the official website secl-cil. in.

This SECL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 vacancies of which 350 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar and 55 vacancies are for the post of Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade ‘C’.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

Educational Qualification: Class 10 (matric) pass. More details in the notification.

Here’s South Eastern Coalfields recruitment 2023 notification.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1000 for the General/ OBC/EWS category. SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD/ women are exempted.

Steps to apply for SECL recruitment 2023: