Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023). Eligible candidates can download their answer key from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, from February 24 to February 26. The result is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12 in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the candidates portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats

