Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Patwari (Revenue) under Advt. 02/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till March 20 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 Patwari posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should be a Graduate from a recognized university. Possesses at least 120 Hours’ Course with working experience in the use of personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a recognized institution or a reputed institution. Applicant must have passed matriculation with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi Language, as specified by the Punjab Government from time to time. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/BC category and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for Patwari posts

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on the apply link for Advt No 02/2023 Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Patwari (Revenue) posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.