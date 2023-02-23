The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the answer key of the 1st Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test or OSSTET 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET 2022 (1st) was held on January 16. The answer key has been released for Papers 1 and 2.

The candidates are free to challenge the responses given in the answer key online with evidence on visiting the website till February 27 midnight. The online fee for challenge is Rs 500 per each response.

The challenges will be examined and analysed by the Board and the final answer key will be prepared. The OSSTET 2022 result will be based on the final answer key.

Here’s OSSTET 2022 answer key notice.

Steps to download OSSTET answer key 2023:

Visit official website bseodisha.ac.in Click on the OSSTET-2022 SCORING KEY link under ‘Latest Updates’ The OSSTET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct links: