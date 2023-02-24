Rajasthan High Court has released the admission card for various posts including Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Grade II. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The written test is scheduled to be conducted on March 12 and 19, 2023 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. Request for change of examination date/ examination centre shall not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Rajasthan HC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2756 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT - Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2022 Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.