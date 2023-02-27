Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Re-Exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023, from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM. Earlier, the exam was held on December 23, 2022, which later was held cancelled.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.onlinebssc.com On the homepage, click on “ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK FOR3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE (PT) EXAM-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

