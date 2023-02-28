The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

NTA has also released the final answer key of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2.

The exam was conducted on January 28, 2023. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Steps to download JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 : Paper 2 Result” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

