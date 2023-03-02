West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the result of the final competitive exam for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test will be held on and from March 20, 2023, and the e-call letters for the same will be available on the official website from March 13 onwards.

Candidates are requested to download their e-call letter by keying the Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. The candidate shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters at the allotted venue for appearing in the said Personality Test, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WBP Wireless Operator 2020 result

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the recruitment tab Click on Wireless Operator result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Wireless Operator result 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.