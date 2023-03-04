Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices. Eligible candidate can download their hall tickets from the official website licindia.in.

The LIC ADO Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 12 and the main exam will be held on April 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 561 Apprentice Development Officer posts. The recruitment as an Apprentice Development Officer is for Urban and Rural Areas and the selected candidates will have to work in these areas.

Steps to download ADO admit card 2023

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career— “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23”

Click on “CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOADING CALL LETTER AND INFORMATION HANDOUT”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ADO 2023 admit card.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.