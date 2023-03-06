Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification of Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts today. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in till March 27.

The SSC Phase 11 computer-based examination will be conducted in June-July this year. The Board has notified a total of 5369 vacancies in different posts.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully for post-wise details regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, etc.

Here’s SSC Phase 11 notification 2023.

Scheme of SSC Phase 11 exam

Under SSC Phase 11 recruitment, there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type MCQs, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature. Scrutiny of Documents will be carried out by the Regional Offices, followed by document verification.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

For detailed information on categories of Posts, click here: ssc.nic.in/Portal/SelectionPostDetails.

Steps to apply for SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: