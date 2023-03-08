Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the new interview schedule for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from March 28 to May 26 in two shifts. A total of 378 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Earlier, the Personality Test/Interview round was scheduled to be conducted from October 31 to November 22 which was stopped w.e.f. 03.11.2022, reads the notification.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Summon Letter at the time of Interview/ Personality Test.

Candidates are advised to bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.