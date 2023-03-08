Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Librarian in Government degrees college of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till March 31, 2023.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms from April 1 to 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Good academic record with knowledge of computerisation of library having at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed, at the Master’s degree level Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree from an Indian/ Accredited foreign University. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for Librarian posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for PTI posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

