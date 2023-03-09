Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Personal Assistant Grade-II (PA-II) under the GA (P&T) Department. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Personal Assistant written exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 (Sunday) in Agartala. The General Ability test paper will be held from 11.00 AM to 1230 PM. There will be a negative marking for the wrong answer.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 Personal Assistant vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Type Writing and Shorthand Writing and Transcription, and Main Examination.

Here’s TPSC TPSC Personal Assistant exam date 2023 NOTICE.