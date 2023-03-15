All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the INI SS July 2023 registrations for admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) of AIIMS New Delhi and Six other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session. The revised dates will be released on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“With reference to Notice No. 47/2023 regarding online registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session, It is hereby informed that the online registration for INI-SS July 2023 Session has been postponed,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to commence on March 14.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for INI SS July 2023

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ section, register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

