Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will soon close the online application window for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from March 16 to 20, 2023.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from March 30, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with at least 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) and/or in the Master’s degree in Science/Social Science/Humanities/Commerce and Bachelor’s in Engineering/Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto are eligible to appear in the admission test for the Two year BEd Programme (CET_BEd).

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to differently abled/EBC/BC/Women/EWS category. The applicants from SC/ST category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Bihar BEd CET 2023

Visit the official website www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on Bihar BEd CET 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form, take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.