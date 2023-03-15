Today, March 15, is the last date to apply for admission to MBA (IB) 2023-25 of IIFT. Eligible Foreign Nationals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIS) candidates can apply for the examination on the official website iift.nta.nic.in.

“Seats are reserved for Foreign Nationals & NRIs and their admission would be considered on the basis of GMAT score and Interview. Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo a Personal Interview at the IIFT campus or an online interview. The NRI/Foreign candidates can apply for IIFT-MBA (IB) - 2023-25 in online mode only. The application in any other mode will not be accepted,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) Foreign

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “IIFT MBA(IB) 2023 – 25 Application for Foreign Candidates” Register yourself using personal details Once registered, fill up the application form, and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme, designed for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management. Admission to the programme is through an entrance exam, group discussion, writing skills assessment and interview etc.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.