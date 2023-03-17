Today, March 17, is the last date to apply for the Odisha Judicial Service 2022 for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must be a law graduate.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.