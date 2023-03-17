Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in from March 18 onwards.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The exam will be held in Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Koraput, Sambalpur, and Berhampur. A total of 2893 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The Preliminary exam will be held for the following posts:

District Culture Officer

Teacher Education in Foundation Coure

Teacher Education in Science

Teacher Education in History

Teacher Education in Geography

Teacher Education in Economics

Teacher Education in Political Science

For the remaining post, the Main written examination will be conducted directly.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Steps to download CPGL admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CPGL admit card 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.