Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (B&NH) Department [PW(B&NH)D]. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from March 22 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is April 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 244 Assistant Engineer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from an Indian or foreign university recognised by the government. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. The candidates from BPL and PwBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for Assistant Engineer posts

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” under Assistant Engineer posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

