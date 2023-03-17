Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) - Mumbai Refinery has invited online applications from eligible candidates for its Apprenticeship programmes in the field of Engineering. Interested candidates can enroll themselves with the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) portal mhrdnats.gov.in and login to apply for the posts till March 20.

HPCL Mumbai has advertised a total of 65 vacancies for apprentice trainee posts in different fields of engineering. These include 40 Graduate Apprentices and 25 Technician Diploma Apprentices.

The monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 will be paid to Graduate and Diploma trainees respectively. The apprenticeship will be for a period of one year. Candidates living in the State of Maharashtra only shall apply for apprenticeship training at the Mumbai Refinery of HPCL.

Here’s HPCL Apprenticeship 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 years as on February 1, 2023. Age relaxation by 5 yrs, for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBCNC and 10 yrs for PwBD.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: Engineering Graduation in [ Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Instrumentation/ Computer Science/IT/ Chemical] with 60% aggregate marks.

Technician Diploma Apprentice : Diploma in [Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Instrumentation/ Chemical] with 60% aggregate marks.

Selection criteria

Candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview in the month of April 2022. The merit list will be drawn basis the scores in the interview and the academic results of Engineering / Diploma.