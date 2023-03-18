Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) will today, March 18, close the online application window for recruitment to various posts of Junior Management Trainee (Electrical), Stenographer Grade III Trainee, Junior Management and Operator Trainee and Office Assistant Grade III Trainee. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at optcl.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 333 posts.

Vacancy Details

Junior Management Trainee (Electrical): 70

Stenographer Grade-III Trainee: 10

Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee: 200

Office Assistant Grade - III Trainee: 53

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for JMOT post is 18 years and 21 years for other posts. The upper age limit is 32 years.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Management Trainee (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%.

Stenographer Grade-III Trainee: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent Examination of a recognized University / Institute. She / He must have stenography certificate from a recognised Institute / Diploma in secretarial practice or Office Management.

Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee: HSC pass from recognized Board or equivalent and ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade from NCVT with minimum 60% marks for General & SEBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Office Assistant Grade - III Trainee: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent Examination from a Recognized University / Institute with minimum 60% Marks. In case of SC / ST / PwBD 50%.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The unreserved/ SEBC category candidates applying for the post of Junior Management Trainee (Electrical) will have to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 1062 is applicable to all other posts. The Applications from SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 590.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website optcl.co.in On the homepage, click on Career tab Now click on the application link available under the posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.