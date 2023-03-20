Today, March 20, is the last date to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 for admission to various courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from May 8th to 12th (with 15th May as reserve day) for admission to B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

“Date, Shift and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards, which can be downloaded from OJEE website from 20th April 2023 onwards,” reads the notification.

Candidates may install OJEE android App from Google Play Store for latest information and notices

Here’s OJEE 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2023:

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 application link Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OJEE 2023.