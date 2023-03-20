ITBP Constable/ GD registration 2023 deadline deferred till March 31; check details here
Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till March 31.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons) 2022. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till March 31.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 Constable vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 23 years as on March 21, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board.
Application Fee
Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) under Sports Quota should pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.
Steps to apply for ITBP Constable posts
- Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
- Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal
- Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
- Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Download form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.