The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP ICET-2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in without a late fee till April 19, 2023.

Applicants will be able to submit their forms with a late fee of Rs 1000 from April 20 to 26, 2023.

Correction of online data already submitted by the candidates can be done from May 16 to May 17, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 and 25 from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The hall ticket will be released on May 20, 2023.

Direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The online application fee for Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 for admission into MBA and MCA is Rs 650 for OC students, Rs 600 for BC students and Rs 550 for SC/ST students, respectively.

Steps to apply for AP ICET 2023



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ICET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

AP ICET-2023 is conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education for admission into the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.