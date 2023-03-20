Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the hall ticket tomorrow for the Written Examination (Technical Paper) for Sub-Inspector (PTO). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website tslprb.in.

The final written exam for the post of SI (PTO) will be held on March 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in and around Hyderabad. “All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the Written Examination of Technical Papers can be downloaded from 8 am on 21st March onwards till 12 midnight on 24th March 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website,” said the notice.

The Board said for the remaining 2 papers of of SCT SI (PTO), candidates will be issued separate Hall Ticket(s) and the dates for downloading will be informed in due course.

After downloading the Hall Tickets, candidates shall take a printout on an A4 size paper on both sides and affix his / her passport photograph at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail.

Here’s TS Police SI PTO hall ticket notice.

Steps to download TS Police SI PTO hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on ‘FWE HALL TICKET FOR SCT SI PTO’ link (when available) Login using Mobile Number and password The TS Police SI Mains hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts.

Here’s TS Police Main exam timetable.