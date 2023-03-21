Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the Written Examination (Technical Paper) for Sub-Inspector (PTO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

The final written exam for the post of SI (PTO) will be conducted on March 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in and around Hyderabad.

After downloading the Hall Tickets, candidates shall take a printout on an A4 size paper on both sides and affix his / her passport photograph at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail.

“For the remaining 2 Papers of Written Examination for the Post of SCT SI (PTO), Candidates will be issued separate Hall Ticket(s) and the dates for downloading will be informed in due course by the TSLPRB through a Press Note,” reads the notification.

Here’s TS Police SI PTO hall ticket notice.

Steps to download TS Police SI PTO hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website tslprb.in On the homepage click on ‘DOWNLOAD SCT SI PTO HALL TICKET’

Login using Mobile Number and password The hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.