Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon close the online application window for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till March 27.

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor of Law or equivalent qualification from an Institution/University recognised by the Bar Council of India, New Delhi.

Application Fee

The applicants from State’s reserved category/PwD/Female candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Here’s BPSC 32nd Judiciary notification 2023.

Steps to apply for BPSC Judiciary recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam Complete registration form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.