The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar exam 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS DV round was held from February 19 to March 5. Candidates have been considered for selection against the vacancies of only those Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs for which they have given their preference in their online Application Form.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3915 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies. The vacancies filled for MTS are 3910 and 3584 for Havaldar.

Here’s SSC MTS, Havaldar final result 2021 notice.

Steps to check SSC MTS, Havaldar final result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘Others’ Click on MTS, Havaldar result link The SSC MTS final result will appear on the screen

Download and check by searching roll number.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on April 6 and will be available till April 20. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registered ID and password.