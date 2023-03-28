Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview schedule (Phase-VI) for the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their interview call letters from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Phase VI interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 4 to 6 and April 10 to 13, 2023. Candidates will have to carry all necessary documents to the interview venue.

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Interview Letter for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

