Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Sheep Husbandry Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from April 1 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is April 30, 2023.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms from May 1 to 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.

Candidates applying for the post should not be more than the age of 40 years for in service candidates/ government/ unreserved category candidates as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit for RS/SC/ST/ALC-IB/Social Caste/EWS/PSP category and PHC category is 43 years and 42 years, respectively.

Applicants can check moe details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for VAS posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now click on the application link for VAS posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.