Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Driver in the Class IV cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the posts till April 16 upto 5.00 PM at ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbidaug22/.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 Driver vacancies at the RBI Office in Mumbai.

Here’s RBI Driver recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Between 28 and 35 years as of March 1, 2023. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from a recognized board.

Experience: The candidate should have a minimum of 10 years experience as a Driver and good driving record. He should be able to attend to minor repairs. Candidate should possess a valid driving license for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV).

Selection Process

Selection for the post will be through Online Test followed by a Skill / Driving Test. Skill/ Driving Test will be conducted with Bank’s Car.

Application Process

Rs 50 + 18% GST for SC/ST/EXS.

Rs 450 + 18% GST for OBC/EWS/General candidates.

Steps to apply for RBI Driver recruitment 2023: