Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till April 28, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 391 posts, of which, 362 vacancies are for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts and 29 for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Education Qualification: A must have possessed a degree in Engineering in Civil for the post of AEE (Civil) and degree in Engineering in Mechanical for the post of AEE (Mechanical) or an equivalent qualification from any University or Institution recognised by the Government or he/she must be associated member of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil/Mechanical.

Application Fee

The candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.