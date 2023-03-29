Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has revised the examination schedule for the post of Horticulture Officer under the control of the Director of Horticulture in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can check and download the new schedule from Commission’s official website tspsc.gov.in.

According to the new schedule, the exam will be conducted on June 17, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 Horticulture Officer posts. The pay scale is Rs 51,320- 1,27,310.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the Horticulture Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

