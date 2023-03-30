Bihar BEd CET admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the admit card for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2023.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Bihar BEd CET 2023
- Visit the official website www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in
- On the homepage, click on Bihar BEd CET 2023 admit card
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Bihar BEd CET 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.