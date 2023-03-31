Today is the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Retired Bank Officers of SBI, e-ABs and other PSBs on Contractual Basis at the State Bank of India (SBI). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in.

The SBI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 868 Retired Bank Officer posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s SBI Retired Officer notification 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of shortlisting and interview round.

Steps to apply for SBI Retired Bank Officer recruitment 2023:

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER OF SBI, e-ABs & OTHER PSBs ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI recruitment 2023.