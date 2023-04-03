Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will release the scorecard for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023) today, April 3. Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

After the release of the scorecards, eligible candidates can apply online for admission from April 11 to 25, 2023.

Earlier, the result of IIT JAM 2023 was announced. The exam was conducted on February 12 in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2023 scorecard

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the candidate portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.