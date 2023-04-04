Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Conductor, Class-III (on contract basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 1.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 360 Conductor vacancies under Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation under the Department of Transport, H.P. The pay band level -3 (Rs 20,200-64,000).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Five years relaxation in upper age limit is admissible only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: A candidate shall be eligible if, he/she has passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh.

The candidates must also possess a valid conductor’s license.

Here’s HPPSC Conductor recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a written MCQ test and document verification.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Conductor recruitment 2023:



Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HPPSC recruitment 2023.