Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Conductor, Class-III (on contract basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 1.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 360 Conductor vacancies under Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation under the Department of Transport, H.P. The pay band level -3 (Rs 20,200-64,000).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Five years relaxation in upper age limit is admissible only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: A candidate shall be eligible if, he/she has passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh.

The candidates must also possess a valid conductor’s license.

Here’s HPPSC Conductor recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a written MCQ test and document verification.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Conductor recruitment 2023:

  1. Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
  3. Register and proceed with application process
  4. Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HPPSC recruitment 2023.