Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for admission test of Class 6th. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 2023. The result of the JNV Selection Test 2023 is expected to be announced by June 2023.

Steps to download NVS Class 6 admit card 2023

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the Class 6th admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

